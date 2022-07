TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Tifton, according to Tifton Deputy Coroner Melissa Carroll.

The body was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday near Highway 82.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

