City reacts to denial of Phoebe Living and Learning Community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany Commissioners are upset about the recent rejection of Phoebe and Albany Tech’s Learning and Living community. The denial led city commissioners to ask about board members’ duties.

A few of the city commissioners believe the living and learning community was a good idea, and that the vote may have been decided before the meeting even started.

“That was indicated very clearly through social media posts, newspaper articles and quotes in the media,” said City Commissioner Chad Warbington.

Nathan Davis is the City Attorney. Chad Warbignton is a city commissioner. (WALB)

In a 4-3 vote, the Historic Preservation Commission rejected Phoebe’s requests to demolish several buildings along Jefferson Street and Third Avenue. The main building their project would impact is the old Albany Middle school.

Mayor Pro Tem Dip Gaines thought the project would be a great addition and disagreed with the decision.

“I think we need to take a look at who we’re putting in these departments. I think that would’ve been a great project,” said Gaines.

Dip Gaines is the mayor pro tem. (WALB)

Warbington asked the city attorney what it takes to remove a person from a board.

“My problem with the board and really the way the HPC thing happened this week was the amount of negativity on social media posts. The newspaper article indicated that it was already denied and that was directly from a member of the HPC,” said Warbington.

Attorney Nathan Davis said removing a member typically takes some legal issues, but the ordinance says if the HPC abuses its discretion then the decision can be overturned.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said this is a project that would benefit healthcare and repurpose a vacant building, but he does not support removing an appointed person from a board in the middle of a term.

City of Albany Mayor Bo Dorough. (WALB)

“When they go to get re-appointed, that’s the time you remember that,” said Dorough.

Phoebe said it will appeal the HPC’s decision.

After that, the project goes to the city commission, which can either support or overturn the decision.

