ATF investigating Albany firearm thefts

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is asking for information about a string of stolen firearms in Albany — information that could lead to a $10,000 reward.

ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to our communities and quality of life.”

The thefts happened on April 24, May 4 and July 6. The thefts happened at three gun shops in Albany.

“ATF takes this crime very seriously,” Robert Davis, Jr., special agent in charge, said. “ATF is committed to preventing firearms trafficking, which is a serious offense resulting in significant federal prison time for those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF Gun Hotline at (1 800) 283-4867. Callers can remain anonymous.

