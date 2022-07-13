Albany Humane Society brings early Christmas cheer in time of need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas came early this year as Operation Santa Paws – a special Albany Humane Society event for pet supplies happened Wednesday.

The Albany Humane Society is always taking in new animals, and with more animals comes a greater need. That’s why Christmas came in July.

The donations received at the event will go towards helping animals at the local shelter.

“This is something that we started back in 2017. (We) just needed some donations for the Humane Society. I used to sit on the board there. So, I definitely understand and really know the depth of the need there,” said Kori Phillips Foy, WALB Media Sales Specialist.

Cleaning supplies are often an overlooked item in need.

“We’re always looking for unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter, cleaning supplies. I think people forget about that sometimes because animal shelters need cleaning supplies and a lot of it because I go through it like crazy, especially dry dog food,” said Foy.

Donors have grown to know the pets in need, which is what drives them to help out more.

”Well, my contribution is kitty cat items. And that’s because we’ve been fortunate enough to receive a number of pets from the humane society that we have learned over the years and several are still alive, but several have passed on, but we do appreciate and love each one of them,” said Jane Smith. Donator for the Operations Santa Paws.

Santa Paws is an event that happens annually to serve a greater need for animals. Anyone can donate anytime to help the Albany Humane Society.

