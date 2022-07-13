Albany city commissioners respond to split of tax revenue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -City leaders said they plan to fight for a bigger share of sales tax revenue.

Dougherty County leaders want a 60/40 split with 40% of the funds. However, the city’s first proposal was a 70/30 split in favor of them.

Every 10 years, the county and city have to work on splitting funds from LOST. These are funds generated from local sales tax.

They cover government operations without raising taxes on local residents.

Commissioner Chad Warbington said the reason the city proposed a 70/30 split is because they provide more services.

“We as a city believe that we provide the majority of the services to the majority of the citizens that live in Dougherty County and Albany,” said Warbington.

At a joint meeting, the county proposed a 53/47 split, with 53% of the funds going to them. Monday, they changed that proposal and negotiated a 60/40 split.

“We are willing to go 60/40. That’s the line in the sand. That’s it,” said chairman Christopher Cohilas. “I appreciate and value their opinion, but you really have to look at who spends more on services. 80% of Dougherty county residents live in the city which means we’re the predominant provider.”

Warbington said the city will take this proposal into consideration, and will give a counter offer later.

He said he is confident the city and county will find common ground.

The county attorney says they have to otherwise they will lose the funds. They have until December to make a decision.

