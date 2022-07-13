Ask the Expert
14 indicted in Ga. prison drug ring

By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fourteen people were indicted in a south Georgia drug trafficking conspiracy that was coordinated inside a Georgia state prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to reports, this was a part of Operation Pope’s G.O.A.L.

The task force alleges the drug trafficking conspiracy distributed meth, heroin, and fentanyl since 2018. It operated in at least seven Georgia counties, including Coffee County.

Those indicted were:

  • Jonathan Alvin Pope, 38, an inmate at Calhoun State Prison, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Christy Renee Pope, aka Christy Renee Dowling, 42, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Ashlee Pope, 32, of Waycross, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Lena Leigh Davis, 45, of Homeland, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl and, Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms
  • Jode Lee Weaver, 41, of Waycross, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Jason Wildes, 40, an inmate at the Ware County Detention Center, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; and, Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms;
  • Richard Reginald Perkins Jr., aka “Reggie,” 46, of Nahunta, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Joshua Lance Lee, 45, of Nahunta, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Clark Bennett, 50, an inmate at Floyd County Prison, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl; Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Sara Elizabeth Laroche, 37, of Nahunta, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Kristina Ashley Montgomery, aka Kristina Ashley Crews, 37, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Tony Marvin Johns, 63, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • Michael Mancil, 45, an inmate at the Brantley County Detention Center, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl
  • James Edward Lane, 55, an inmate at the Dooley County Detention Center, was charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin and Fentanyl

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

