Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Southwest Ga. teachers talk burnout

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve all heard a lot about workforce burnout lately. One sector that’s being proactive in addressing it is education. Schools can’t afford to lose more teachers.

Educators in Georgia say teacher burnout increased during the pandemic. The height of the pandemic put a strain on teachers that forced them to make adjustments to what was considered everyone’s “new norm”.

Kevin Dobard, Tift County Assistant Superintendent says he’s heard from several teachers that they were concerned about the amount of workload they have to deal with.

Laura Mullen is a teacher at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton she says she experienced teacher burnout but realized the students were experiencing it too when having to transition from the classroom to staying home.

“You can tell the students were getting burned out too because first, you see faces, and then kind of as a semester rode on you just begin to see the little emojis, you know. You saw icons instead of faces or their ceiling or something like that and I think that’s kind of where it got the hardest,” she says.

In a recent report, state leaders pursued a number of reforms to address the concerns teachers had in relation to teacher burnout during the height of the pandemic.

Dobard says the Tift County School System recognizes that teachers need necessary breaks and recognition to reinforce a positive environment that he believes helps minimize stress levels in classrooms.

“When you have that recognition then people can respond in a more positive manner because they feel like they’re wanted they feel like they’re a part of something, and that’s what we try to do here at Tift County,” he added.

Mullen says she believes educators just want to be seen and recognized for their passion, dedication, and hard work to teach children of all ages and backgrounds.

For this upcoming school year, Mullen says she plans to do things a little differently in her classroom to help minimize burnout not only for her but for her students as well.

“I’m going to try to start every class with something fun, anything you can do to just kind of get them outside of their own heads,” she says.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon...
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody
APD issues arrest warrant for Latasha Warren, 44.
APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect
The body was found on Hopewell Church Road.
GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found
Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide
Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

Latest News

Cotton Crop Update
Ga. Cotton Commission gives season’s crop update
Cotton Crop Update
Cotton Crop Update
More artwork from the exhibition.
Memories & Inspiration Exhibit makes way to ASU
WALB
Teacher Burnout In SWGA Schools