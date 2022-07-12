Ask the Expert
Police investigating indecent exposure incident at East Albany Walmart

The incident happened at the Walmart, 262 Cordele Road, in East Albany. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are investigating an indecent exposure incident that happened Monday.

The incident happened at Walmart in East Albany, 262 Cordele Road around 12:12 p.m.

A report says a woman was shopping when she noticed a man with a camouflaged ski mask was following her around. The woman reported the man followed her out of the store and to her vehicle. She said while loading her groceries into the vehicle, the man approached her and exposed himself in front of her, according to police.

The woman reported the man ran off through the parking lot then approached her a second time, exposed himself again and then ran away.

The report says the man was in his late teens or early 20s and was wearing a camo ski mask, blue jeans, a gray shirt, and bright orange sandals.

He left the scene on a green bicycle, according to the report.

This is an active investigation, according to Albany police.

