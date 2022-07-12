New learning center proposal at former Albany school campus drawing concern

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A proposal to transform a former Albany school into a learning community is drawing concern from some in the Good Life City.

Phoebe and Albany Technical College are proposing to turn the old Albany Middle School into a living and learning center. The goal is to “dramatically expand the pipeline of new nurse graduates in the region,” Phoebe officials said.

On Tuesday morning, the Albany Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission is holding a meeting to discuss the new living and learning community. Commission members plan to raise concerns about the project.

What is the proposed learning and living community center?

The project will include new construction in the "same footprint as the old school, directly across the street from Phoebe's main hospital," Phoebe officials said.





Here is what Phoebe, Albany Tech's

learning and living community would look like. The project will include new construction in the “same footprint as the old school, directly across the street from Phoebe’s main hospital,” Phoebe officials said. The first floor will be 47,000 square feet. It will be the home of Albany Tech's nursing program. Telehealth-enhanced classrooms, a health career education center, meeting rooms, library/resource center and other amenities will also be on the first floor.

The second and third floors will include 80 apartments. This will be provide affordable housing to students.



Here are the renderings of what the proposed community could look like:

