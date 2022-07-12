Ask the Expert
More rounds of showers and storms for the week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tropical downpours continue as an area of low pressure spins along the Gulf coast. Right now confidence is low in its development however whether it evolves or not rain chances hold through the week. The system meanders over the northern Gulf for several days. As it meanders, the atmosphere remain moist and unstable. There’s a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts will average 2-4″ over the next 7 days.

Otherwise warm and humid with rain and storms likely each day. There’s a Marginal Risk for isolated strong-severe storms with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Temperatures depend on cloud cover and when rain arrives but staying near to slightly below average with highs mid-upper 80s around 90 and lows low-mid 90s into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

