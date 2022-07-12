Memories & Inspiration Exhibit makes way to ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On their special tour featuring the Memories and Inspiration Exhibit, Atlanta natives Kerry and C. Betty Davis chose Albany State University (ASU) as the only stop in Georgia.

The couple began collecting artwork about 35 years ago, and have selected 67 images that focus specifically on the Black image.

Some artwork featured in the exhibition. (WALB)

Charles Williams, the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences tells me it features art ranging from as early as the 1930s to contemporary Georgia artists. The exhibition, which is located in the school’s fine arts center, even features work from one of ASU’s very own.

Charles Williams is the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at ASU. (WALB)

“They actually called me to get in touch with Arthur Berry’s family to see if they could use one of his images in their catalog,” Williams said. “And when I found out Arthur Berry was in the show, I thought it’d be a really great idea to have it here.”

Berry founded the university’s art department and served as chair for 21 years.

Dr. Ansley Simmons is an assistant professor in Visual Arts at ASU. She says it’s an honor to have great art featured at a university like this.

“Not only is it one of the best private collections of African-American art in the world,” Simmons said. “You’d have to travel to Chicago or New York to see work of this caliber. What’s really wonderful is that this is work that’s from their home.”

She adds that there is something for everybody in this exhibition.

Dr. Ansley Simmons is the Assistant Professor in Visual Arts at ASU. (WALB)

“It’s wonderful to come in and just look on your own, but it’s even more impactful if you have someone that you can talk to about the artwork,” she said. “And there’s a lot of things that are referenced in these works from joyful moments to even things like the 16th street Baptist church bombing in Birmingham back in 1963.”

Simmons also says she is hoping that this new exhibition will inspire ASU students to create. She notes that this location was chosen for a reason.

“The Davis’ were actually able to come down from Atlanta for our opening exhibition,” she said. “What they said was that this is exactly the type of place that we wanted our artwork to be seen. Because they know what kind of impact it can have to see people who look like you on the walls and works of art that are created by someone that you can identify with.”

Kerry and C. Betty Davis (pictured in the middle). (Charles Williams)

She says many students have already visited the exhibition and that she’s hoping this will inspire more students to want to create.

“We’ve already had numerous, about 25-30 students come through this space in just a couple of days. And everyone has had some type of impactful experience,” Simmons said. “They’ve even stopped our associate dean on campus to tell him ‘thank you.’ For not only bringing the art exhibition here but for taking the time to really talk about the artwork.”

She says this exhibition features more than just art.

Another piece of artwork. (WALB)

“When I look around this exhibition and I see different artworks in it, I’m not only seeing a painting or an abstract artwork. I’m also seeing things like social justice and so they know that this can be very impactful,” she said.

Simmons hopes ASU students will be inspired to do one other thing.

“For everyone to come in a find their favorite artwork, and then to bring a friend and talk to them about it,” she said. “Because this is meant to be seen as a body of work for a community. So being able to bring your own community in, whether that’s someone from church or someone in your family or even your child.”

The exhibit will be at Albany State until August 26 and is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. You can also book an appointment by emailing charles.williams@asurams.edu.

