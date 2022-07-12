Ask the Expert
Low Pressure in the Gulf Fuels SW Georgia Storms

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yesterday was a great day for rainfall across the area. Most rain fell south of Highway 280. Some got 4-5″ but most fell into the 1-2″ range.

Today there’s a weak stationary front that will fizzle out. That means there’s less forcing for thunderstorms and should be less coverage.

Highs near 90 today with cloud coverage to start. High heat index will range from 92-97°.

Storms will begin from 1-2pm coming north from the Sunshine State and crossing HWY 84. Most rain after that will focus west. Late storms are possible for our northern areas that did not get rain yesterday.

Lows overnight will be in the low to mid 70s with calm winds.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the lower 90s for most. A less than 50% chance for storms. Tomorrow will be the driest day of the week for the area.

The long range forecast calls for high chances for rain, but each day has to be treated on an individual basis as things change on the small scale.

TROPICS

Nothing new from yesterday. The low pressure system previously mentioned has a 30% chance to develop. Louisiana will get the bulk of the rain from a low pressure system that could dump more than a foot of rain for the Bayou.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

