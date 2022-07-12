Ask the Expert
Lee Co. High introduces new baseball coach

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It often takes a new face to rejuvenate a sports program.

Many times, it’s just as important for that face to move forward and challenge themselves.

A familiar place with a new purpose, Lee County baseball finished 18-14 this past season and they were looking for a new leader.

The new headman for the Trojans baseball program was welcomed to the community. Monday night marked a new era for the Lee County baseball program.

The Lee County Board of Education approved hiring Wes Shiver as the Trojans’ new head coach.

Wes Shiver meet with several people in the community when he was introduced as the new baseball...
Wes Shiver meet with several people in the community when he was introduced as the new baseball coach on Monday.(Source: WALB)

Shiver comes to Leesburg from Central High School in Carrolton.

He spent the past 11 seasons as the head man of the Lions but is back to South Georgia for the former standout from Georgia Southwestern State.

Shiver said he is ready to take Lee County to the top.

”That’s the part that we want to bring back,” Shiver said.

A new era is set to begin in 2023. Shiver is looking to lead the Trojans to their first title in the program’s history.

