Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County

The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near...
The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near 167th Rd. and 40th St., on the west side of the county.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff and WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for answers after a husband and wife were found shot to death in Live Oak over the weekend.

The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near 167th Rd. and 40th St., on the west side of the county.

Deputies responding to the scene discovered a man and woman, residents of the subdivision, dead in their car. Both had been shot.

The sheriff is not releasing the names of the victims but says the husband and wife were both in their late 40′s.

At this point, no arrests have been made in the case.

Sheriff Sam St. John says “We’re still trying to piece it together.”

