ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The rest of our Monday, a frontal boundary will stick around the area. Now, this stationary front has stalled out, which will provide us with scattered showers and thunderstorms well into the night. Rain clears up by Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 70s. With plentiful moisture still around, more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms stick around on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and a flooding threat are also possible on Tuesday for our southwestern communities (a line from Blakely to Thomasville). Gusty winds are also possible. Now combining the shower chances and cloud cover in the area will subdue our high temperatures, mainly sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity levels keep that feel of the air you can wear, but not many areas will feel like the triple digits often. Monday’s front will dissipate as it continues onward, but another will takes its place. There will be more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms to provide more rainfall into Wednesday. Highs mainly sitting in the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday as well. Thursday and onward, more showers and thunderstorms. A new frontal system will replace the one from Monday and will be moving in from the northwest. This will then provide a new chance for showers and thunderstorms into the weekend as well. The potential development in the Gulf may bring in more opportunities for a wetter pattern further into the forecast. Temperatures will stay cooler than average in the upper 80s and low 90s as far as next Monday with lows mainly sitting in the muggy mid-70s

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of development in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will move from over land into the gulf, so current guidance does not indicate a strong intensification. However, this system could easily provide heavy rainfall for our Gulf Coast States and including SGA. The next 2 Days: 10% chance of development and the next 5 Days: 30% chance of development.

