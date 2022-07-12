Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide
Christian Gray, arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide(Colquitt Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after an April shooting that left one person dead, according to the Colquitt Police Department.

Christian Gray, 24, of Blakely, was arrested for the homicide of Antrayves Benton on MLK Street on April 16.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained a warrant for murder and other pending charges against Gray.

Gray is currently in custody at the Early County Sheriff’s Office on an aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon...
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody
The body was found on Hopewell Church Road.
GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found
Berry Good Farms is a few miles off of I-75.
South Ga. ‘you pick’ farms seeing lower customer traffic this year
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Latest News

APD issues arrest warrant for Latasha Warren, 44.
APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect
WALB
South Ga. veteran gives fellow vet life-saving gift
WALB
Dougherty County proposes 60-40 split of tax revenue
WALB
GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found