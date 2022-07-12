APD asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said River Allen was reported missing on Monday from the 900 block of W. Gordon Avenue.

She is described as 5′10, 140 pounds, with long black braids and brown eyes. Her last known clothing description was jogger sweatpants and a grey shirt.

Police said she possibly left in a black Sonata with a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.