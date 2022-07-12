Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD asking for help finding missing 14-year-old

Police said River Allen was reported missing on Monday from the 900 block of W. Gordon Avenue.
Police said River Allen was reported missing on Monday from the 900 block of W. Gordon Avenue.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said River Allen was reported missing on Monday from the 900 block of W. Gordon Avenue.

She is described as 5′10, 140 pounds, with long black braids and brown eyes. Her last known clothing description was jogger sweatpants and a grey shirt.

Police said she possibly left in a black Sonata with a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2132.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon...
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody
APD issues arrest warrant for Latasha Warren, 44.
APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect
Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
The body was found on Hopewell Church Road.
GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found
Investigators say a woman and Kwandarius Weston were near the 1100 block of Sweetwater avenue...
DCP investigating early morning May shooting

Latest News

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Phoebe and Albany Technical College proposed turning the old Albany Middle School into a living...
New learning center proposal at former Albany school campus denied
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
The sheriff says neighbors heard gunshots at around 6:30 Saturday morning in a subdivision near...
Husband and wife found dead in a car in Suwannee County