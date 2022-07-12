APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators with the Albany Police Department (APD) have issued warrants for a suspect involved in a homicide that happened on June 23.

APD responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive around 11:48 p.m. in reference to a homicide. Brian Harris, 32, was pronounced dead and a 40-year-old was injured after being shot multiple times and is still in critical condition, according to police.

After further investigation, police have issued arrest warrants for Latasha Warren, 44 for murder (party to a crime), and aggravated assault.

Investigators say they are continuing their search for other parties involved in this incident.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

