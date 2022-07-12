Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Alabama closes bond deal to build mega-prisons

Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners...
Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has closed a bond deal to build two supersize prisons, housing up to 4,000 prisoners each, even as inmates filed a lawsuit seeking to block the project.

The Alabama Finance Department said the bond sale, which had been approved last month, was finalized Tuesday. That came a day after a lawsuit was filed challenging the use of pandemic relief funds to pay part of the construction cost.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers approved the massive construction project as a solution to the state’s ongoing prison woes.

Critics of the construction plan argue the state is ignoring the bigger issues in prison staffing levels and leadership.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon...
Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody
APD issues arrest warrant for Latasha Warren, 44.
APD: Arrest warrants issued against June homicide suspect
Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says
The body was found on Hopewell Church Road.
GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found
Investigators say a woman and Kwandarius Weston were near the 1100 block of Sweetwater avenue...
DCP investigating early morning May shooting

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) slides ahead of the throw to Atlanta Braves catcher...
Carlson’s tiebreaking single sends Cards over Braves in 11
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during...
Swanson’s 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance