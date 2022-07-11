Storms, Flash Flooding, at Elevated Risk

Yesterday’s rain was mainly for our southern areas where some spots got more than 2″ of rain.

There is an excessive rainfall risk for our entire area. If you do get rain, it will provide the chance for flash flooding. Best chances south of Highway 280/Americus. Pockets of 3-5′' are possible. Turn around if encountering a flooded road!

Highs to the south will be lower today because cloud coverage should struggle to break into the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy for our northern areas. Highs in the lower 90s, feels close to 100° with rain chances below 50%.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with a humid feel once again.

Tomorrow, the same stationary front that has been supplying rain chances will stay overhead.

Heading into the middle of the week, the middle of the atmosphere dries out a bit as high pressure builds. This will lower our chance for rain to below 50%. Highs will return to the lower 90s for all.

Another surge of moisture comes back for the upcoming weekend. High rain chances will come back. Highs back below 90° with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TROPICS

With these complexes of storms, there is a chance for a brief gulf development. This would throw a wrench into the medium range forecast. If something forms, wind won’t be the story, high rain amounts will be as the system sucks up moisture in the Gulf.

I am also monitoring an upper level low that will track towards up from the Caribbean this weekend. Right now it doesn’t seem like that system will amount to much. High shear and dry air are both obstacles for it.

