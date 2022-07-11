Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 22, 2022. Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday, July 10, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.

“Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues,” Goodman said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She had 3.5 hours to get to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Albany woman gets a new kidney
Investigators say a woman and Kwandarius Weston were near the 1100 block of Sweetwater avenue...
DCP investigating early morning May shooting
Outside the Terrell County prison.
GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash
The ground where Tamia Fleming was on Monday, July 4th
Fatal 4th of July fight in Newton under investigation, family speaks out
Your cart can become a weapon to defend yourself if you use it to slam it into your attacker.
Shoppers and law enforcement share less commonly-known safety precautions

Latest News

A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California that's threatening the famed giant sequoia tree...
Wildfire near Yosemite's famed Sequoias grows
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Amber Heard attorneys say juror served improperly, seek mistrial
The "March for our Children" started at the Albany Civic Center and ended at the Civil Rights...
‘His name is never going to die’: Albany community celebrates Nigel Brown’s 10th birthday