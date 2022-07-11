Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.

Amazon’s annual event attempts to increase loyalty with its Prime subscribers and perhaps draw new shoppers into its program.

Last year’s Prime Day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon’s history.

Officials say Prime Day brings in about 1 - 2% of the company’s yearly sales.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She had 3.5 hours to get to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Albany woman gets a new kidney
Your cart can become a weapon to defend yourself if you use it to slam it into your attacker.
Shoppers and law enforcement share less commonly-known safety precautions
The ground where Tamia Fleming was on Monday, July 4th
Fatal 4th of July fight in Newton under investigation, family speaks out
Outside the Terrell County prison.
GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash
The "March for our Children" started at the Albany Civic Center and ended at the Civil Rights...
‘His name is never going to die’: Albany community celebrates Nigel Brown’s 10th birthday

Latest News

A baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law Thursday,
Newborn girl safely surrendered to S.C. hospital
President Joe Biden's speech Monday on the new gun safety law was interrupted by Manuel Oliver,...
Biden speech interrupted by Parkland parent
President Joe Biden talked about the progress represented by recent gun legislation and the...
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15