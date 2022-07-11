Man wanted in Valdosta homicide taken into custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a late June homicide in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Xavier White, 32, was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the death of Napoleon Ponder, 51.

Police had been looking for White since the June 29 incident.

White was taken into custody after he was found in a shed at a home in the 1500 block of North Lee Street.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, according to VPD.

“I am proud of the nonstop work by our officers and detectives to find the offender. I also want to thank the community for providing tips that helped us locate him and take him into custody without incident,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Valdosta Police Department for White’s charges.

