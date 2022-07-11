Ask the Expert
Lowndes County firefighter recognized for heroic actions

Fire and Rescue Firefighter Jacob Whiting received a certificate of recognition from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners for an off-duty rescue of an occupant from a vehicle wreck.(Lowndes County)
By Logan Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Firefighter Jacob Whiting was honored by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners for rescuing someone trapped in a car while he was off duty, according to a county press release.

On June 30, Whiting stumbled upon a vehicle crash, and he quickly worked to free someone trapped inside. The release says he was able to render aid to the person until EMS arrived on the scene. Whiting received a certificate of recognition from the Lowndes County Commissioners for his actions.

“The dedication and genuine concern for the welfare of others that firefighter Whiting showed is admirable and inevitably appreciated by us all,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

“I just happened to be at the right place and the right time and I am glad I was able to help until EMS arrived,” Whiting said. “As a husband and father in this community, I am proud to serve our residents to the best of my abilities.”

