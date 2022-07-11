GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators hope incoming test results help them determine whose body was found in Moultrie earlier this month and how the person died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was called in to investigate after 11 a.m. on July 1.

A body was found on Hopewell Church Road, according to the GBI.

GBI agents said an autopsy was done but more information is needed.

The Colquitt County Coroner’s Office said an update could come as soon as Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.