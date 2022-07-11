Ask the Expert
Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says

Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday...
Two semi-trucks caught fire in a crash on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road in Decatur County Monday morning.(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol says a driver was killed in a fiery semi-truck crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County Monday morning.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just south of Bainbridge on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road around 5:45 a.m. One of the trucks was a gas tanker, while the other was a box truck, according to DCSO.

GSP confirmed to WCTV around 11:15 a.m. that one of the semi-drivers died, while the other survived. Troopers did not know if that driver suffered injuries in this crash.

As of 11:25 a.m., the northbound lane of Highway 27 was open again, while the southbound lane was still closed.

Decatur Co crash
Decatur Co crash(Ron S.)

WCTV has sent a reporter to this breaking news story. Stay with us as we continue to learn more information.

