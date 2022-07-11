Dougherty County proposes 60-40 split of tax revenue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany and Dougherty County are continuing their conversations about LOST. These are funds generated from people spending money at local businesses. The goal is to take the burden off local taxpayers.

Both the city and county are trying to agree on how to split these funds. Traditionally, the split has been 60/40 in the city’s favor.

This year, the recommendations have been different. Revenue from LOST is estimated to be about $11 million. The city wants the split to be 70/30 with more going to them.

The county was asking for it to be 53/47, with 53 going to them until Monday’s commission meeting.

“We are willing to go 60/40. That’s the line in the sand. That’s it.” said Chairman Christopher Cohilas.

Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas said it’s important to reach an agreement on the split now, and it’s up to the city to either accept or reject that proposition. If the city rejects the county proposal, Cohilas said it would result in an $11 million dollar tax increase for the citizens of Dougherty County.

“And that decision is on them,” said Cohilas.

Revenue from LOST helps with local projects and government expenses like fixing roads or providing proper equipment for government entities.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones said a 60/40 split is fair adding that any less to the county would hurt the people they serve.

“We’ve lived within our means 60/40 for years and it hasn’t caused any problems. All these new numbers are just divisive,” said Jones.

County Attorney, Spencer Lee said the city and county have become accustomed to a 60/40 split. He adds that they’ve done it that way for the past 10 years, and any change would disturb budgets.

“This renegotiation has to be over with and a distribution certification filed by the end of the year---or we’ll lose LOST,” said Lee.

A letter to the city with this new proposal for a 60/40 split is being sent to the city.

Both the county and city have to reach an agreement by December.

We have reached out to the city for a statement about this new proposal. We are still waiting to hear back.

