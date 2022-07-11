Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Depp’s lawyers urge judge to leave jury verdict intact

FILE - This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County...
FILE - This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on April 21, 2022, left, and actor Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022.(Source: AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp are urging a Virginia judge to leave his $10 million defamation judgment intact after attorneys for his ex-wife, Amber Heard, asked the judge to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds, including an apparent case of mistaken identity with one of the jurors.

In court papers filed Monday, Depp’s lawyers dispute arguments from Heard’s team that the jury’s verdict was nonsensical and unfounded. They also say that the Heard team’s complaints about the juror’s identity are irrelevant.

Last month, a civil jury in Fairfax awarded $10.35 million to Depp after they found he was defamed by Heard when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post about domestic violence.

The jury also awarded $2 million to Heard on her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s attorneys after he called her allegations a hoax.

Heard’s lawyers filed motions earlier this month asking the judge to toss out the verdicts on a variety of legal theories.

On Monday, Depp’s lawyers filed their response. They argue that there was nothing inconsistent in the fact that the jury awarded judgments in favor of both Depp and Heard. They said the jury verdict form allowed jurors to be very specific about which statements were libelous, and that the verdict makes sense when you look at the specific statements cited by the jury.

As for the confusion over the juror’s identity, Depp’s lawyers say it’s too late for Heard’s team to object. According to court papers, a summons went out to a 77-year-old man. But the man who responded in his place was his 52-year-old son, who has the same name and lives at the same address.

Depp’s lawyers argue that if Heard’s team had concerns, they should have spoken up at the time because it was apparent that the man who served was not 77 years old, even though court paperwork described him as such.

Judge Penney Azcarate has not yet indicated if she plans to hold a hearing to hear arguments on the motions to set aside the verdict.

The verdict in Depp’s favor in Virginia came about two years after a similar trial in the United Kingdom in which Depp sued a British tabloid after he was described as a “wife beater.” The judge in that case ruled in the newspaper’s favor in 2020 after finding that Heard was telling the truth in her descriptions of abuse.

Jurors in the Virginia case were not told that the judge in the British case had ruled against Depp.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She had 3.5 hours to get to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Albany woman gets a new kidney
Your cart can become a weapon to defend yourself if you use it to slam it into your attacker.
Shoppers and law enforcement share less commonly-known safety precautions
The ground where Tamia Fleming was on Monday, July 4th
Fatal 4th of July fight in Newton under investigation, family speaks out
Outside the Terrell County prison.
GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash
The "March for our Children" started at the Albany Civic Center and ended at the Civil Rights...
‘His name is never going to die’: Albany community celebrates Nigel Brown’s 10th birthday

Latest News

In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
Lindsay Gutierrez decided to give the gift of life after participating in the American Elegance...
South Ga. veteran gives fellow vet life-saving gift
Kids learning at the STEM camp.
Dawson summer camp helps kids with hands-on learning
Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores