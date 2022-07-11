Dawson summer camp helps kids with hands-on learning

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Positive Direction Youth Center is continuing its annual STEM camp, all to help keep kids’ brains active throughout the summer.

The summer enrichment program teaches kids reading, history, math, and science. They even get hands-on experience and go on field trips like to Chehaw Park.

Second graders learn conjunctions inside a classroom. (WALB)

Dorothy Tomlin is the program manager for Positive Direction Youth Center. She says having kids learn year-round will benefit them in the long run.

“Most definitely, yes, because they lose so much during the summer,” Tomlin said. “And during COVID, we lost so much. But giving them this little jump start for the extra week, that’s going to make sure that they maintain and they haven’t lost so much when they go back to school.”

Walter Tomlin is the site manager for the program. He says teachers come in from the school system to teach classes and those already enrolled in summer school.

Walter Tomlin is the Site Manager for Positive Directions Youth Center. (WALB)

“The kids that don’t go to summer school come in the morning and get fresh breakfast, fresh lunch that’s provided by the school system,” he said. “We work with these kids all day to make sure this is a safe place where they can grow and learn and enjoy their summer.”

He says programs like this are needed all over, but especially in rural areas like Dawson.

Kids creating a figure for a science project. (WALB)

Ja’Kavian Lawson is a member of the camp and is headed to sixth grade. He says he wanted to attend the camp to learn more about his favorite subjects.

“Math and science, when I have fun with my teachers and my friends,” Lawson said. “We do multiplication with Mr. Fuller, Mr. T, and sometimes Mr. Jackson.”

Dorothy says this program helps students get ready for the new school year.

Dorothy Tomlin is the Program Manager for Positive Direction Youth Center. (WALB)

“When this program ends on the 15th, we will start our regular school year program which we hope to get started on the 1st of August,” she said. “And the children that are already in the program for the summer, they will automatically roll over.”

Tomlin tells me slots are still available for parents to come and register their children for the school year.

