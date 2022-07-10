Shoppers and law enforcement share less commonly-known safety precautions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several WALB viewers shared their concerns recently about staying safe while shopping and described scary encounters.

WALB News 10′s Candace Newman spoke to shoppers Saturday about how safe they feel and what they do to stay out of harm’s way.

“I pay attention to the time of day that I’m shopping. I always pay attention to my surroundings. I always make sure that when I’m getting in and out of the car, I’m watching what’s around, who’s around,” said shopper, Meka Wilson.

Another shopper, John Cook, is a father who says he moved to South Georgia from California. He described the Albany region as “Pleasantville” and says violence and drugs are less of a problem here compared to where he moved from. He describes the area as very safe.

Several women Newman spoke to didn’t want to appear on camera for different reasons but say it’s important for women to know safety measures to keep themselves safe.

WALB sought out the expertise of a woman who also runs the police department in Valdosta.

Police Chief Leslie Manahan says situation awareness is your best defense.

“If you are walking out and there’s an opportunity that you might want to stay back for just a second so that you are walking out with a bigger group of people that would be an ideal situation as well.”

She urges you to go back inside if something doesn’t feel right. Find someone or call 9-1-1.

She also says you shouldn’t engage with anyone you don’t know.

“You know, I know it’s in our hearts that we want to give to people, but when you’re by yourself and you’re in a situation like this, it’s best, don’t try to provide any money to anyone who tries to come up and talk to you,” Chief Manahan adds.

She says having your phone put away and your keys in your hand are important. Keys can also be used as a weapon if you place them between your fingers. She says if the severity arises, use whatever you have available to you to protect yourself. That could be a cart that you push into an attacker to get away.

She warns against looking down to find money or your keys because it can make you vulnerable to purse snatching or other attacks.

She advises you to put your purse in your trunk if you are loading groceries into your car, versus having the purse in the cart with you. If the need arises, you may have to abandon your stuff in order to get to safety.

“You can replace groceries, you can replace products you just bought at the store, but you can’t replace you,” Chief Manahan said.

Shopper Meka Wilson gave this advice: “You don’t want to live in fear, but you always want to be careful of your surroundings.”

Chief Manahan also gave this advice for parents and grandparents shopping with children: “Make it a game with them, hold on to the buggy all the way to the car or just something just so that they are contained and warn them as you’re going and always be honest with your kids. Warn them. If someone comes up to talk to you, don’t talk to them. Grab this buggy, grab my leg. Do something, but go ahead and talk to your children about if someone does approach you.”

