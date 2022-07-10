Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Self-checkout growing even though no one likes it

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to...
Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Despite the fact that both consumers and retailers aren’t always happy with self-checkout, it’s a trend that is here to stay.

Retail analysts say COVID-19 hastened the growth of self-checkout as customers avoided interactions with cashiers. The labor shortage is also responsible for its rise.

Of shoppers surveyed last year, 67% said they had issues with self-checkout. The service now accounts for 29% of grocery sales.

For retailers, self-checkout hasn’t saved as much money as anticipated, with the increase in losses due to error or theft.

Still, Walmart, Kroger and Dollar General are pilot testing stores that only offer self-checkout.

Retail trends indicate – like it or not – scanning and bagging your own purchases is here to stay and likely to become even more common.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She had 3.5 hours to get to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Albany woman gets a new kidney
Investigators say a woman and Kwandarius Weston were near the 1100 block of Sweetwater avenue...
DCP investigating early morning May shooting
Outside the Terrell County prison.
GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash
The ground where Tamia Fleming was on Monday, July 4th
Fatal 4th of July fight in Newton under investigation, family speaks out
As GSP investigates crash, vigil set for 6:00

Latest News

Your cart can become a weapon to defend yourself if you use it to slam it into your attacker.
Shopping safety
Your cart can become a weapon to defend yourself if you use it to slam it into your attacker.
Shoppers and law enforcement share less commonly-known safety precautions
A recall notice has been issued for select 9-drawer chests sold at Costco.
Recall: 9-drawer chests sold at Costco recalled after tip-over incident involving child
A McDonald’s franchise owner is helping workers go to college with a scholarship giveaway.
Scholarship giveaway: McDonald’s franchise owner helping workers go to college