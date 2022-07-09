Weekend wetter with strong storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and thunderstorms started around lunchtime steadily increasing in coverage and intensity along a weak trough through the afternoon and evening. Clusters of strong storms have produced a ton of lightning, very heavy rain and gusty winds. with a few strong storms that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. As storms push south and weaken rain linger a bit longer.

It’s rinse and repeat as the weekend gets underway. As a weak front slides south rain and storms become likely Saturday and persistent on Sunday. Once again isolated strong to severe storms are possible with flash flooding and strong winds.

Thanks to a combination of clouds, rain and slightly drier air summer heat relaxes. Highs drop from the low 90s Saturday to upper 80s Sunday then mid 80s Monday.

Next week not as hot upper 80s around 90 but still humid with rain chances remaining. Beneficial rain of 2-4″ projected through next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.