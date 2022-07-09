ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Here in Southwest Georgia, we are under a constant regime of the daily shower and thunderstorm activity from here on out. Sunday will feature the next round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a disturbance in the atmosphere aids in the development of more showers and storms. The current guidance has us painted under a Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding on Sunday. However, we cannot rule out a few strong thunderstorms that could provide damaging winds and lots of lightning. Highs for our Sunday should stay fairly manageable in the upper 80s, but we will feel like the triple digits at times especially when rain does not move in the early afternoon. Lows for the night will be in the middle 70s and feel fairly muggy as dew points will not be forecast to fall any time soon.

As we get closer to Monday, a weak summer cold front will move closer to southwest Georgia. Currently, we are on the southern fringes of this front which keeps us fairly moist. As this front continues pushing southward, we hold on to the support mechanism for the development of showers and thunderstorms. A flooding threat will continue as some of these storms could even result in some training of thunderstorms making excessive rainfall amounts. This could lead to localized flash flooding for most of the work week. There will be an increase in that subtropical ridge which keep us in a northwesterly flow, so our active period will not be coming to an end anytime soon. This means expect showers and thunderstorms to remain fairly high in coverage and likelihood. The good news is that we will not be seeing temperatures rising much past the upper 80s and low 90s over the next several days. This is due to the increased likelihood of cloud cover, rainfall, and other factors. It may not feel like much relief due to fairly high dew points, but since we are in the hottest time of the year. It could be far worse.

Here is the latest on the tropics: For the North Atlantic, The Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

