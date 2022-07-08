GSP gives update on Terrell Co. inmate crash

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate last month’s fatal fire truck crash, that killed one Terrell County inmate and seriously hurt two other inmates.

That crash happened June 22 at the intersection of Callis Road and Sellars Road. Officers say this is still an ongoing case.

Inmate transporting van. (WALB)

The inmates involved in the crash were Tirzo Navarrete, 28, who was the driver according to investigators, Zachary George, 29, and Eric Mitchell, 32. Sgt. Raul Mejia with Americus Post 10 says Mitchell was killed in the crash. Navarrete and George were rushed to a Macon area hospital. Sgt. Mejia says the accident was severe.

“All inmates were from the Terrell County State Prison,” he said. “The fire truck was traveling too fast, hit a curb, and traveled off the roadway. The driver lost control when he re-entered the roadway and the vehicle overturned. This ejected the backseat passenger and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sgt. Mejia says their crash reconstruction team was called out to the scene to help with the investigation.

“Any time it’s a prosecutable fatality, we ask them to come to take over the case. Being that in this case, the driver was not the one that passed away, but it was a passenger that he was driving at the time that passed away which can be a prosecutable fatality,” he said.

Vanessa Wright is the mother of Zachary George. She says she believes the Terrell County prison has done a poor job of updating her on the status and whereabouts of her son but says she is unsure whether or not her son will return back to the prison.

Vanessa Wright is the Mother of Zachary George. She says the Terrell County Prison has done a poor job of updating her about her son's whereabouts and the status of his condition. (Vanessa Wright)

“I was told that even after he gets well, he’ll be able to call me. But he may not even return to that prison,” Wright said. “The other gentleman that was in the wreck, he didn’t return to the prison. They sent him to another prison. It’s like okay, you’re hurt. We no longer need you, we’re just going to throw you away. It’s like they’re acting as if they don’t have lives.”

I did reach out to Georgia State Patrol for more information but am still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.