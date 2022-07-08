Golden Rams football camp has record setting numbers in attendance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State held their football camp where over 100 high school prospects from South Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina had the chance to prove if they were worthy future Golden Rams.

Of course, most coaches are looking for the next big thing or the fastest man on two feet,

but head football coach Gabe Giardina is also looking for something that’s not measurable.

ASU head football coach, Gabe Giardina said they wanted to see the cream rise to the top (WALB)

“No doubt if I could put a measurable on heart I’d find it but I think we do the best we can with this ram tough circuit that they’re going through these aglities. and it’s hard to be a golden ram, we want it to be hard and so if I could measure the heart of a kid in this circuit then yeah that’s a big deal for us. It’s a record of number of kids we had. It’s a record number of kids we’ve ever had at a prospect camp, we got another one next week. We’re really excited about our program and excited to see what these guys are all about” said Giardina.

Giardina also wanted to make the camp as tough as possible.

Former wide receiver from Monroe high school, Malik Dixon was in attendance.

He hasn’t decided where he wants to finish his senior year, but why not try to find a home at the collegiate level as well.

“Anything helps. Just to get out the streets, be safe and just playing the sport i love. Just good work and be competitive with everybody out here, you see some good talent out here,” said Dixon.

“I want them to push through, I want the cream to rise to the top and that’s the point of having a camp, having some guys compete against other good players and obviously getting to coach them ourselves, you know holler at them a little bit and help see how tough they are” said Giardina.

The Golden Rams coaching staff will get the chance to see how tough other prospects are at their next camp next Friday.

