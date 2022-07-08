Ask the Expert
GBI investigating fight leading to death in Newton

Police line do not cross
Police line do not cross(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death in Newton.

The GBI said they were asked to assist the Baker County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Premiliary information shows on July 4, there was a fight involving many people on the 2900 block of Josie Miller Road. During the fight, Tamia Fleming, 21, was shot. Fleming was taken to the Miller County Hospital where she later died.

A GBI Medical Examiner in Macon performed an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 229-734-3002 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

