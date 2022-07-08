GBI investigating fight leading to death in Newton

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a death in Newton.

The GBI said they were asked to assist the Baker County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Premiliary information shows on July 4, there was a fight involving many people on the 2900 block of Josie Miller Road. During the fight, Tamia Fleming, 21, was shot. Fleming was taken to the Miller County Hospital where she later died.

A GBI Medical Examiner in Macon performed an autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at 229-734-3002 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.