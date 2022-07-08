Ask the Expert
Turning wetter, stormier and eventually cooler
so if you got your work to do after getting some rain, maybe got some rain yesterday. Well do it early. It'll be lovely start off here in the morning a Low 80s
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Plenty of heat and humidity the next 2 afternoons with good rain chances. There’s a marginal risk of a damaging wind gusts and flash flooding with the thunderstorms the Friday and Saturday. A widespread 2 to 4 inches + of rain is expected over the next 7 days. This will put a significant dent in our drought and may bring some localized flooding. Cooler temperatures are also expected. Highs fall below average into the 80s and lows fall to near average in the lower 70s.

Chris Zelman

