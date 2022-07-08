Plenty of heat and humidity the next 2 afternoons with good rain chances. There’s a marginal risk of a damaging wind gusts and flash flooding with the thunderstorms the Friday and Saturday. A widespread 2 to 4 inches + of rain is expected over the next 7 days. This will put a significant dent in our drought and may bring some localized flooding. Cooler temperatures are also expected. Highs fall below average into the 80s and lows fall to near average in the lower 70s.

