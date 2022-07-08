Ask the Expert
Fatal 4th of July fight in Newton under investigation, family speaks out

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has confirmed that a young woman in Newton was shot and killed during a 4th of July fight.

Tamia Fleming, 21, was taken to the Miller County Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Now, her family is looking for answers.

It happened on 2971 Josie Miller Road at a mobile home park Monday afternoon.

The grandmother and aunt of the victim who lives on the property are still shocked and angry about what happened. They say that they are looking for reasons for how the fight turned fatal.

Tamia Fleming was a nice young woman according to her family
Tamia Fleming was a nice young woman according to her family(WALB)

Another aunt of Fleming, Jeneine Barlow, is hoping justice is served.

“I think that it’s so unfair that they are out living life like nothing happened and my niece’s life was not important. Her life was very important to all of us. We do want justice to be served,” Barlow said.

Their next-door neighbor told me that he was away at the time. When he heard about it, he was surprised. He never thought something like that could take place there because there haven’t been problems in the past.

We asked the GBI for information about any suspects involved in the case and if they have any leads. So far, we only know about the victim, Tamia Fleming.

If you do have information, the GBI is asking that anyone with information to contact the Baker County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 734-3002 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

