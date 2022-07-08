East Broad Avenue sidewalk finally coming to fruition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Parents in Albany will soon have a sigh of relief now that their kids have a sidewalk to take when heading to school.

Albany leaders are placing a sidewalk on East Broad Avenue. Over the years, people would walk along this road, including students and cars would fly right past them.

But now with this sidewalk, it’s putting a lot more people in the community at ease.

“I had to gain to trust in him because he could be a little not responsible but he’s...I trust him to walk home now so I’m glad they got the sidewalks for them,” said Jasmine Miller.

Miller, a parent of a 3rd grader who attends Turner Elementary School, around the corner from East Broad Avenue.

Ward One Commissioner Jon Howard talked about how long the sidewalk will be and the costs.

“The projected cost is going to be $139,000 and it will go 18-50 footage west of here and it will go down to Turner Field Elementary School,” said Howard.

The principal of Turner Elementary School, LaVenice Grace has emphasized to the students other ways to school to avoid this road.

“This was long overdue, especially in our area with our kids of course our kid’s safety is number one. I feel like it was long overdue. This is my, I’m going into my fifth year as principal here so that was a concern of mine as well,” said Grace.

Many have been asking what took so long? Commissioner Howard said the pandemic played a role.

“And the contractor had laid off a lot of workers because of COVID and he couldn’t find workers when he came back but this project, you could see behind me is finally coming to fruition. Got the contractors doing the landscape, they are doing the curb and gutter. So I’m pretty sure the citizens of the community inward one certainly appreciate this,” said Howard.

Commissioner Howard said the sidewalk should be complete before the school year starts this year.

