Douglas utility customers under boil water advisory

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas announced all city water customers are under a water advisory due to a potential health hazard that may exist in the water distribution system.

Water is being restored throughout the city and the pipe has been fixed and the water pressure will slowly begin to build, according to the city.

All residents are mandated to boil all water before use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until further notice.

The city said customers will experience air in the lines and should run the water until clear before boiling. Rust-colored or brown water is to be expected with this type of water main repair.

Residents who experience discolored water are advised to allow water to run clear before washing clothes or cooking. This will clear the line of any rust that might have dislodged from the pipes. The Water Department has “rust-out” available, free of charge, to any customer who has washed clothing and clothing was discolored while supplies last.

Please call ahead to pick up the requested packets of “rust-out” for clothing. The Water Department is located at the Douglas Utilities building, 100 Public Works Drive.

For more information, please call the City of Douglas Water Department at (912) 389-3444 or by dialing 311.

