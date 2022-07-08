DCP investigating early morning May shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) are asking for your help identifying two men they believe were involved in an early morning shooting. They say it was on May 23 around 5 a.m.

Police are still investigating what happened, but they believe this was as set up to get $1,600.

Investigators said around 5 or 6 in the morning, a woman and Kwandarius Weston were in a black jeep near the 1100 block of Sweetwater Avenue in Dougherty County.

″They were sitting there for the purpose of conducting a sexual exchange in the amount of 1,600,” said Detective JC Phillips.

Detective JC Phillis works with the Dougherty County Police Department. (WALB)

Phillips said while they were there, two men pulled up in a white sedan and started firing shots into the woman’s black jeep. The man who was in the car with her also fired shots in self-defense, according to investigators.

This is the black jeep that was left at the hospital. (WALB)

During the gunfire, the woman was hit in the face, arm, and shoulder. The man who was in the car with her ran away and one of the two men in the white Sedan drove the woman to the emergency room.

“We have evidence of her being dropped off and the person that ran to the hospital, ran and got back into the white Sedan. It’s our investigation that the goal here was to conduct an armed robbery,” said Det. Phillips.

Close to a dozen bullet holes were left on the cars the windows, doors, and windshield. (WALB)

They do have persons of interest and need your help finding them. Det. Phillips said one is known in the streets as “Dobey” and the other is Montrevious Parks whose been charged with pimping.

The woman is recovering. She’s charged with prostitution and the man who was in the car with her is charged with pandering.

Investigators said more charges could come.

If you know anything about this case police ask that you call crime stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

