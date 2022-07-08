Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Carlson’s tiebreaking single sends Cards over Braves in 11

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) slides ahead of the throw to Atlanta Braves catcher...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) slides ahead of the throw to Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) to score on an Albert Pujols fly ball in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By GEORGE HENRY
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 to snap their four-game losing streak.

Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and advance placement runner Nolan Arenado to third.

Carlson’s single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2. Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the defending World Series champion Braves, who began the game 26-7 since June 1, best in the major leagues since that date.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
GBI looking for vehicle of interest in Cordele homicide investigation
GBI looking for vehicle of interest in Cordele homicide investigation
3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation
3 arrested in ADDU drug investigation, several items seized
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
2 dead following Ray City shooting
2 dead following Ray City shooting

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during...
Swanson’s 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3
Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should...
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Marlins following 4-hit performance
The Southeastern Conference and the Big 12 announced 10 matchups set for next January 28, a...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023