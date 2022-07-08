Ask the Expert
ASU softball players selected as MSP HBCU all-stars

Video from WALB
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State softball team is coming off their best seasons since 2018.

Off the field, three players were recognized for more than their play on the field.

Representing a program, a culture, and a community in the positive light.

Sydeny Pettus, Madison Hurt, and Keyatta Ayers or better known as Kady were selected as minority softball prospects.

Freshman middle fielder Madison Hurt did not expect this.

Freshman middle fielder, Madison Hurt said when she received the news, she thought it was a scam
Freshman middle fielder, Madison Hurt said when she received the news, she thought it was a scam(WALB)

“when I Initially got the letter, I thought it was a scam. I was like is this real because typically softball does not get a lot of recognition and then it was minority softball prospects. So I was like you know I’ll read about it and it was real and I was so shocked I was ecstatic” said Hurt.

This kind of recognition is much bigger than just receiving a plaque according to Hurt, Kady Ayers, and Sydeny Pettus.

Ayers expressed what something like this does for HBCU’s.

Sophomore outfielder, Keyatta Ayers aka Kady said the more they win awards and games, more...
Sophomore outfielder, Keyatta Ayers aka Kady said the more they win awards and games, more people will come to HBCU's(WALB)

“I feel like the more money these people put into the programs and where a HBCU is, they’re going to come.

And getting people that look like you and getting to play like you definitely is good” said Ayers.

Now unfortunately, Sydeny Pettus will be hanging her cleats up but she’s confident that this will give younger athletes motivation.

Sophomore on the diamond and rising senior in the classroom, Sydeny Pettus will no longer be...
Sophomore on the diamond and rising senior in the classroom, Sydeny Pettus will no longer be playing softball but she believes this will serve as motivation for younger athletes to come to HBCU'S(WALB)

“So now that we have this opportunity to show younger girls and younger boys that are black or minority that we have the outlet to make you great. We see you as a player and we recognized that you’re great” said Pettus.

The all-star game didn’t happen this year because they didn’t have a venue but they will next year.

They got the chance to meet celebrities and other prospects from the SIAC.

They got the chance to meet celebrities and other prospects from the SIAC.(WALB)

