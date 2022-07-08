Albany woman gets a new kidney

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman whose been waiting on a kidney transplant finally got what she’s been praying for.

You may remember a car wash at Gieyric’s Automotive that helped raise money for some of her expenses. WALB News 10′s Molly Godley spoke with the woman about what this transplant means to her.

Santana Graham was waiting almost two years for a kidney transplant. December, she made it to the top of the kidney transplant list.

“I’m just so happy,” said Graham.

A few weeks ago, she got the call she’d been waiting on.

“I picked up the phone. It was the nurse the transplant nurse she was like Santana I’m just calling to let you know we got you a kidney. I was just like huh? I was just so happy I was shocked,” said Graham.

She had 3.5 hours to get to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

“Once I got the transplant, I was there may be a good week. They were saying that they were impressed by my progress, and it was like everything falling into place,” said Graham.

The reason she needed the transplant was because she got kidney disease after being diagnosed with Lupus back in 2008.

Now that she has her new kidney she’s in the recovery process looking forward to when life can get back to normal.

“Go back to school, get a job, just have my life back like I wanted and most of all, be there for my daughter. Not having to worry about missing her games and things like that,” said Graham.

For those who may be waiting on the call she got, she had some advice.

“Be patient trust God pray and just keep a positive mindset you might think it’s not gonna happen God’s timing is always the best timing,” said Graham.

