2 dead following Ray City shooting
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died following a shooting Thursday in Ray City, according to Chief Deputy Stryde Jones with the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in a trailer home.

The sheriff’s office said police were originally called for a domestic dispute.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

