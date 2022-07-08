2 dead following Ray City shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died following a shooting Thursday in Ray City, according to Chief Deputy Stryde Jones with the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in a trailer home.

The sheriff’s office said police were originally called for a domestic dispute.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

