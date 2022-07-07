Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

UGA peanut agronomist gives update on this year’s crop season

By Jim Wallace
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, WALB’s Jim Wallace caught up with the University of Georgia’s State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Scott Monfort for an update on this year’s crop season.

“We’re about halfway through the peanut season right now. How does it stand for the farmers?” asked Wallace.

“For the most part, the crop still looks very good. As you know, we are coming off one of the weeks of hottest weather in June we have ever seen, seems like. At least in my short career. It’s one of the hottest ones I have ever seen. And it’s one of the driest ones too for a lot of those areas, throughout the state. Right now, we’ve been receiving rain. Like I said the crop is perking back up and looks okay but we got a long road ahead of us. We still need a lot more rain throughout the state in order to push this crop forward and to continue on the right road to make a good crop,” Monfort said.

“With the war in Europe right now, will the demand for Georgia peanuts be stronger or about the same?”

“We’re seeing in the marketplace, we’re still exporting a tremendous amount of peanuts or at least on the same level that we have done over the last couple of years. To a lot of different countries now, there is no doubt that this war has caused some problems with exporting peanuts or just the export market overall. As you can tell it has impacted other crops and caused prices, commodity prices of other crops to go up. That has also caused our acres to go down a little bit. Because people planted more of those other crops. Now I think overall our demand for our product, whether that’s peanuts in the shell or whether that’s peanut oil, whether that’s peanut butter product or any candies. I think we are still doing ok with our usage so far. Maybe down some, but not tremendous,” said Monfort.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display

Latest News

A view of Downtown Albany and surrounding businesses.
Albany Rotary Club celebrates 35 years of service; Rotary speaker talks rising inflation costs
Theaters are preparing for the popcorn shortage to last through the summer.
South Ga. movie theaters prepare for popcorn shortage
Thrush Aircraft, LLC, an aircraft manufacturing company in Albany, recently announced the...
Thrush Aircraft to launch production expansion, hire over 125 people
WALB
'Southern rust' hurting corn growers