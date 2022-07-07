Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomasville Administrative Building temporarily closed due to staffing issues

The City of Thomasville (Source: WALB)
The City of Thomasville (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville announced Thursday that the City Administrative Building, 111 Victoria Place, will be temporarily closed to the general public because of staffing issues.

During the closure, customers can access their utility account at the Utilities Online link. Customers can also pay by phone, using the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.

To access the IVR system, call (229) 227-7001, select option 2, then option 1. Your 12-digit account number and PIN will be needed.

The payment drive-thru is also open from 7:45 am - 5:30 pm each day, and payment drop boxes are available outside our building.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley

Latest News

A better way grocers has been serving Southwest Georgia for the past 3 years.
Albany mobile grocery store affected by gas prices and heat
Happy 46th Bday Brice
Atkinson Co. man celebrates birthday with over 2k birthday cards sent from around the world
A fireworks show.
Dougherty, Lee counties see safe Fourth of July holiday weekend
Many American flags surround the amphitheater, and the turtle was painted to honor Independence...
Albany’s annual 4th of July celebration to lights up sky