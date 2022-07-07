Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Report: Costco raises some food court prices

FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.
FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Attention Costco shoppers: You may notice some price hikes at the food court.

The hot dog and soda combo is still available for $1.50, but if you’re a fan of the warehouse club’s chicken bake, you’ll have to shell out an extra buck, according to a report from Insider.

The price for it has reportedly gone up from $2.99 to $3.99.

And if you just want a 20-ounce fountain drink, those are now reportedly 69 cents instead of 59 cents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More pictures from Young's ceiling.
Albany woman looking for solutions in unlivable Housing Authority conditions
Thomas county robbery suspects arrest
Suspects arrested in $100K multi-county robberies, police say
I spoke with several residents on this street. They tell me they watched the accident play out...
‘There’s been 3 deaths on this road as far as car accidents’: Fitzgerald residents express speeding concerns
Investigators arrested Justin Bilous and Allen Blocker for murder and aggravated assault.
2 arrested after 2 bodies found in Albany alley
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver seen on video that crashed...
Baconton church wants help identifying driver that damaged display

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' out now
Neighbor's say the man's nudity isn't a one time occurrence.
Man who comes out of his home naked concerns neighbors