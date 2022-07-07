Rain chances rise, heat backs off

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Combination of heat and humidity has feels like readings about 10° above the temperature. It’s hot outside with low-mid 90s and feeling more like 100-105+. For some scattered showers and thunderstorms bring are providing brief cooling into early evening.

Friday the heat wave continues. Remember to practice heat safety by hydrating, staying cool and heeding any signs of heat related illnesses. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening.

Wetter weather is on tap for the weekend as a weak front sinks south. Rain and storms likely with higher coverage, periods of heavy rain and potential for flash flooding Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This brings a brief cool-down as highs drop from the mid 90s Saturday to upper 80s Sunday.

Next week classic summer with highs upper 80s low 90s and daily showers and thunderstorms.

