Political consultant talks new ‘Third Party’ book highlighting campaign career

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Jay Beck, a political consultant and former WALB employee, has worked for the Carter campaign along with a number of other national campaigns.

Beck sat down with WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace Wednesday to talk about his new book.

“You have a new book called Third Party. Why did you decide to write this?” Wallace asked.

“Jim, thanks for having me. This is the third in a trilogy based on my experiences as a political consultant. This “Third Party” book was based on my experiences as the deputy campaign manager for Ross Perot in 1992. And there was a huge change in politics in the mid 80′s to mid 90′s that, unfortunately, has kind of led us down the path to where we are today. Ross Perot was the most successful third-party candidate ever. And it was very interesting to work on his campaign. He wasn’t a great candidate if anybody remembers back in those days. But a lot of things happened in the campaign that set up the way campaigns have been run and work since then. And I thought it would be interesting to go back and replay some of that. I have made it more into a historical novel to make the story more interesting and not just talk about dry facts but roll out how campaigns are organized, and how it works. The controversy and conflicts that happens in a campaign. Between and among the campaign staff, as well as other campaigns. We see some of that play out on TV every day, but this is kind of an insider’s view of how that works. I had a fascinating time there and I thought it was a great story to share. That’s why I put the book out,” Beck replied.

“It is a very interesting book. Your take on third parties, you think there could be a third party coming up in the next couple of elections?”

“The Republican Party might select somebody other than President Trump as their standard-bearer, and the Democrats would have Biden or whoever as their nominee. And it’s not crazy to think that President Trump might decide that he wants to run as a third party, because he has a solid block of supporters that really believe in him. More than the Republican Party. And they are not going anywhere. And he might think he could thread the needle and get 35 to 40 percent in a national contest and win. So I think that’s not crazy to assume,” said Beck.

